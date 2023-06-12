Frank Edward Dingman, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023, in Island Park, Idaho, in the family cabin where he wished to spend his final days.
Frank was born November 10, 1939, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Edward “Edd” George and Doris “Eleanor” Elnora (Maxwell) Dingman. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1958.
In April of 1979, he married Sandra Wessel of Idaho Falls. They later welcomed a son, Edd. Soon after, he legally adopted her four children: Tracy, Tammi, Josh, and Dayne.
He enjoyed a long career at EG&G in micrographics. Despite contracting polio as a child, he enjoyed many activities, including fishing, biking, racquetball, camping, woodworking, and recreating outdoors on his four wheeler or side-by-side. He was regularly accompanied by his beloved dog Jada on his excursions.
Frank loved cooking and family gatherings. He could often be found in the kitchen or at the grill, making enough food to feed a small army. His homespun recipes were popular family favorites.
After retirement, he divided his time between Idaho and Brenda, Arizona where he found a community of friends with similarly adventurous spirits.
He is survived by his five children: Tracy Smith (Steve Kidd), Tammi (Travis) Fife, Josh (Nichole), Dayne (Michelle), and Edd (Brandi), along with 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Doris (Ellis) Wells, and his grandson Zachary Smith.
At his request, no memorial service will be held. Frank Dingman
