Dishman William Thornton Dishman William Thornton "Bill" Dishman of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away on April 4, 2023 at age 85. Bill was born in Schofield Barracks, Honolulu Hawaii, on August 11, 1937 to Alice Ray Denison and Addison Vincent Dishman.
Bill's father was a Colonel in the United States Army. Because of this, his family moved often. Bill attended numerous schools, graduating from Wilmington High School in Wilmington, Illinois in 1955. He continued his education at Colorado State University earning a bachelor's degree in Animal Husbandry. Bill was a member of the ROTC detachment at Colorado State and upon graduation was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
While in college, Bill read an article in the famous Look magazine series entitled "Religions of America" that led him to read The Book of Mormon. He recognized the great value of this book and felt confirmation of the truth it held. He pursued his newly found faith and was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1958. This single decision led him on a path that provided a foundation for the wonderful life he led. He worked to earn enough money to serve a mission and share the truths that he cherished in Southern California from 1960-1962. Bill was a faithful member of the Church and had many callings. He especially enjoyed the wonderful opportunity to be an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. Following in his grandfather's footsteps, Bill had a lifelong love of family history and loved to help others find their own family history.
After returning home from his mission, he met his sweetheart Jane Gorringe in Oakley Idaho. They were married on November 12, 1963, in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and eternity. The greatest achievement of his life was the blessing of family, especially his loving wife Jane, who worked tirelessly by his side. Together they have three wonderful children: Virginia, Jeanetta, and Jim. Bill and Jane loved attending their children's events growing up, especially track meets, volleyball matches, basketball games and theatrical plays.
Bill was a true entrepreneur! He was innovative and willing to put his enthusiasm into the things he loved. He had a farmer's heart and loved to work. His first major venture was buying a 2000-acre farm in Pingree (at the end of Liberty Road) where he raised grain, alfalfa, sugar beets and livestock. While living on the farm, he taught his children how to work hard and take on responsibility by putting them in charge of 450 head of sheep. Bill also loved to host his nephew and nieces for memorable summer visits to the Pingree farm. During the planting and harvest seasons, he often invited college students from various foreign countries who were studying agronomy or husbandry to join him on the farm and learn about American cultivation practices.
Bill eventually sold the Pingree farm and went to work in Washington D.C. for a few years, lobbying successfully on behalf of the grain farmers and other agricultural interests. He also received a 1980 Energy Efficiency Award from President Jimmy Carter.
Bill had a passion for growing just about anything. After returning from Washington D.C., he rekindled his green thumb, and put his heart into a fresh produce truck farm and named it Homestead Farms. He and his wife, Jane, turned 5 acres into an impressive garden with an innovative watering system and beautiful produce. The truck farm evolved into his favorite venture: The Homestead Family Restaurant, which he opened with his wife Jane and his daughter Virginia. He dreamed of a place where people could gather and spend time together as family and friends. He insisted on fresh high-quality food and a welcoming atmosphere. His dream has become a central gathering place of the community for over 33 years. Bill could not have accomplished this huge undertaking without the willing support of his wife Jane and daughter, Virginia. Bill dearly loved his employees and the amazing customers that frequented his restaurant. He loved to sit down and chat with anyone who had a minute. Sometimes, even if they didn't have a minute, he would sit down and visit!
His favorite all time hobby was the game of golf. If you couldn't find him at his restaurant in the afternoon, you could probably find him on a golf course. He was able to golf until his birthday in 2020 because his muscle memory continued to work and he could drive and hit like he did a decade earlier, despite being diagnosed with dementia in 2014. He continued to lead a good life, even as his memory slipped away.
Bill had a great love for the Hawaiian Islands. Some of his favorite memories were centered around his time attending Punahou School in Hawaii. He loved listening to Hawaiian music, eating guava jelly on Portuguese sweet bread, wearing one of his 25 famous Hawaiian shirts, and visiting Hawaii. Even as his memory failed, he could always seem to remember his time living in Hawaii.
Bill also had a lifelong love of scouting, in which he encouraged all his grandsons to participate. Many of them attained the rank of Eagle Scout due to his positive influence on them.
Bill lived for some time with his family at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City, Utah. During this time, he also had the opportunity to be an extra in a film called, "Little Mister Jim". Shortly after his diagnosis of Dementia, Bill and his family were invited to attend a special screening of the film in the old Fort Douglas Theater, which was a real treat for Bill.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Jane Dishman, his children: Virginia (Todd) Burke, Jeanetta (Todd) Moseley, Jim (Jenn) Dishman; 17 grandchildren: Travis and Angie, Ryan and Whitney, Aaron and Kami, Melissa and Jake; Layne and Lauren, Nicholas and Hannah, Corinne and Broderick, Jenny and David, Blake and Rachel; Jessica, Katie and Tyler, Addison and Megan, Bennett and Dana, Allen, Jacob, Beck and Grace. He also has 30 beautiful great-grandchildren and two on the way. He is also survived by sisters Barbara Wagner and Ginger Henry, twin brothers John and James Dishman, brothers-in-law Brendon Gorringe and Kelley Gorringe, sisters-in-law Nadine Gorringe and Delta Skaggs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice R. and Addison V. Dishman, His parents in law, Ralph R. and Lorraine J. Gorringe, brother Addison Dishman Jr., and grandson Isaac.
With our deepest gratitude, we would like to thank Cara Fitzgerald and her Comfort Home Care team and Joy Taylor, Chris, KeyLee, Jessica, Stephanie, Kendra, Todd and other staff of Symbii Home Health and Hospice. We also appreciate the compassionate care received from Grace Memory Care.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Blackfoot West Stake Center with Bishop Steve Van Orden of the Snake River 2nd Ward conducting. The family will meet with friends on Friday evening from 6-8:00 at the Hawker Funeral Home and again at the church for an hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Services will be broadcast at blackfootweststake.com
