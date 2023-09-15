Karen Reynolds Dixon, 77 of Ashton, Idaho died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on September 13, 2023.
Karen was born February 2, 1946, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Morgan and Ruth Reynolds. She attended Ricks College from 1964 to 1966, where she received her associates degree in psychology.
Karen was married and sealed to LaGrand Dixon on August 24, 1966, in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. They had 6 children, David LaGrand, Deborah Ruth, Danae Anjeanette, Doreen Janel, Darin Scott, and Dustin Morgan.
Karen is described by her children as kind, helpful, loyal, unselfish, reliable, organized, optimistic, a great teacher and an amazing cook.
Karen worked as a Para educator for many years with children who were severely handicapped. She was also a tutor and a respite caretaker for children with varying disabilities.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Morgan and Ruth Reynolds, her brother, Dan Reynolds and her son, David LaGrand.
She is survived by her husband A. LaGrand Dixon, her children: Deborah Morse of Springville, Utah; Danae (Art) Swanbeck of Bonney Lake, WA.; Doreen (Frank) Disque of Fruit Heights, Utah; Darin (Michelle) Dixon of Ridgefield, WA.; Dustin (Jennifer) Dixon of Lake Tapps, WA.; 26 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and brothers, Dee (Nikki) Reynolds and James (Mitzie) Reynolds all of Ashton.
Karen had a great love for family, music, nature and her Savior. She dedicated her life to showing others the love of her Heavenly Father by her obedience and faithfulness to the end and will be greatly missed by many.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, at the Ashton LDS Stake Center with Bishop Justin Heiner officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., and Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the stake center. Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home of Ashton. Karen 2/2/1946 - 9/13/2023Dixon
