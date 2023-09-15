Karen Dixon

Karen Reynolds Dixon, 77 of Ashton, Idaho died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on September 13, 2023.

Karen was born February 2, 1946, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Morgan and Ruth Reynolds. She attended Ricks College from 1964 to 1966, where she received her associates degree in psychology.


