Harry “Wayne” Dobbs passed away on August 29, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky at the age of 90. He was born November 10, 1932 in Marshall County, WV to Harry Gordon Dobbs and Bessie Lulu Dobbs (West).
Wayne spent his childhood growing up in Moundsville WV. He was in the US Army during the Korean War. He attended Graceland University in Lamoni, IA, and graduated from Central Tech Institute in Kansas City, MO. He started working for Western Airlines in Casper, WY and then later with Delta Airlines in Idaho Falls, ID retiring after 36 years. He loved to travel and fully enjoyed his airline benefits all his life.
For many years he would fly to Alaska to join his “SuperFish” buddies on the magnificent fishing vessel, the Unicorn. He proudly decorated his walls with 11 fishing World Record plaques as well as a few prized fish mounts. He was an excellent golfer and was on the Idaho Falls Senior League, where he usually “took” his buddies quarters when playing a round of golf.
He married Sally Lou Sleeger, June 11, 1960 in Casper, WY. They had a son, Larry Dean Dobbs and a daughter, Erin Kay Sheppard (Bob). They were married for 29 years before Sally passed away in 1989.
Wayne waited 22 years to remarry. He was united in marriage to French born Ghyslaine “GiGi” Fanto from Rouen France on February 14, 2011, a dear family friend that brought him much happiness, love and support. They spent their summers together in Idaho Falls ID and winters in Medford, OR.
Wayne is loved by many. He always had a tale to tell, a story to share and a smile that would light up a room. He gave the biggest hugs to everyone he met.
He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Nancy Evelyn and Anna Mae Swierkos. 3 brothers, David Beryl (Dudge), Chester Harold and Donald Dobbs, as well as his grandson, Jory Wayne Coffman.
He is survived by his wife, Ghyslaine "GiGi"; his children, Larry and Erin; step children, Michelle Fanto-Chan (Bill), John Fanto (Kathy) and Jeanine Fanto Healy (Don); grandchildren, Amy Reece, Sarah Coffman-Bruce and Mitch Coffman. Three Great Grandchildren, Sylvester and Jamos Reece, and Noah Bruce.
He spent his last remaining months under the exemplary care and attention provided by the family at the Beehive Homes of Smyrna. They are truly angels here on earth for their loving care over Wayne and we are so thankful for their love and support.
There will be a small family gathering in West Virginia to celebrate his wonderful life at a later date. The family asks in lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Lung Association or Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.
