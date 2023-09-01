Harry Wayne Dobbs

Harry “Wayne” Dobbs passed away on August 29, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky at the age of 90. He was born November 10, 1932 in Marshall County, WV to Harry Gordon Dobbs and Bessie Lulu Dobbs (West).

Wayne spent his childhood growing up in Moundsville WV. He was in the US Army during the Korean War. He attended Graceland University in Lamoni, IA, and graduated from Central Tech Institute in Kansas City, MO. He started working for Western Airlines in Casper, WY and then later with Delta Airlines in Idaho Falls, ID retiring after 36 years. He loved to travel and fully enjoyed his airline benefits all his life.


