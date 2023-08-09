Beth Gayle Doutt of Casa Grande, Az and Idaho, Falls Idaho passed away on July 25th, 2023 after a strong and courageous battle with cancer with her beloved husband and sister by her side and holding her close and tight. Beth was born on August 25, 1958 in Boussce, France to Harry A. and Alma M. Doutt. After being released from the army, the family returned to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and lived in that area for the next 9 years. Beth's father was assigned to a position in Anchorage, Alaska where they lived for the next 5 years. Beth was her Daddy's girl and had numerous caribou, fish and a bear to her name. She loved the outdoors. In 1973, the Doutt family was reassigned to Santa Fe, New Mexico where Beth graduated from Santa Fe High and continued her education at New Mexico State University in Civil engineering, transferring to Idaho State University and graduating in 1980. Because of Beth's attention to detail and her love of working with numbers, she soon found her nitch at what is now the INL with the Project Management group, which she loved. While working at the INL, she met her husband, Kelly Norman and they were married on the banks of the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park 4 years later in 1998. They both loved the outdoors and spent quite a few vacations out tent camping and exploring the Northwest. Beth was also an avid snorkeler and has been known to lose sight of the beach while following a sea turtle out to sea. Beth and Kelly spent quite a few years on the road managing projects and in their spare time they built their dream cabin in the Hoffman Summer home area, just outside of Alpine, Wyoming, enjoying numerous visits from the local moose community. Beth enjoyed the outdoors and all the great friends she made no matter where she was, whether they had 4 legs or 2 legs. Beth loved and was proud of her family and her extended family. Beth is survived by her husband, Kelly, sister Kirsten (Kurt) Kunzler, brother Brent (Stacy) Doutt, mother, Alma Doutt, , 5 step-sons, 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews
Beth is proceeded in death by her father, Harry A. Doutt and Best bud and protector Jaz. Beth Doutt
