Veda Driscoll

Veda Elaine Winder Hayward Driscoll, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 3, 2023, at Grace Assisted Living in Meridian.

Veda was born March 12, 1930, in Ammon, Idaho, to Nathaniel Winder and Mary Emma Croft Winder. She grew up and attended schools in Ammon and Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School. She also attended Idaho Falls Business College for her NEHA accreditation.


