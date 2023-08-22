Veda Elaine Winder Hayward Driscoll, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 3, 2023, at Grace Assisted Living in Meridian, Idaho.
Veda was born March 12, 1930, in Ammon, Idaho, to Nathaniel Winder and Mary Emma Croft Winder. She grew up and attended schools in Ammon and Shelley. She recieved her GED from Glen E. Clark Business School in Idaho Falls, and later her NEHA accreditation in Utah.
On August 22, 1947, she married Lloyd Hayward in Idaho Falls and they had five children. The marriage later ended in divorce.
On August 18, 1972, she married Justin Edgar Driscoll in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Veda and Justin made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Veda worked as an Executive Housekeeper. They also spent winters in Yuma, Arizona, and summers in Island Park, Idaho
Veda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a mission in Salt Lake City at the History Archive Department from 2001-2002. She loved quilting, gardening, flowers, and was an avid golfer. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life. She loved helping others and volunteering any time she could.
Veda is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Paul) Sloan of Idaho Falls, ID; son, John (Barbara) Hayward of Meridian, ID; son, Gregory (Julie) Hayward of Kennewick, WA; daughter, Susan (Jerry) Beier Todd of Clarkston, WA; daughter, Kathy (Rod) Walker of Pocatello, ID; 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Kathleen Tasca, Wendy Syniski, and Justina Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, three sisters, five brothers, and a stepson, Kevin (Mary Jane)Driscoll.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Taylor Cemetery.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.