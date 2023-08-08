Terrica Dutton

Our sweet, beautiful, genuine, effervescent girl was taken from us on August 2, 2023. She tragically passed in an accident doing what she loved: running like no one else could. Terrica was born April 24, 1997, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Holly (Jensen) Landon and Tory Landon. She grew up as curious as can be— never satisfied with her own limitations. From a young age, she would sit out all day on the trampoline reading every book she could find and consuming all of the words, poems and stories she could.

A friend to all, Terrica was genuine and kind, often greeting each person she encountered with a bright smile and heartfelt compliment. She always put the needs of others before her own, and was the first to lend a helping hand. She is fiercely loyal and a peacemaker, and brought a light into her home as the sweet baby girl in her family.


