We are sad to announce that Marcene Judd Earl of Boise, Idaho passed away peacefully on April 13, 2023 at the age of 90.
Marcene was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on June 30, 1932 to Jacob Hugh and Rose Caudle Judd. Growing up on a farm north of Idaho Falls in the rural community of Fairview, she attended a small, 3 room grade school where she developed lifelong friends with which she maintained contact her entire life.
Born a few years later, her younger sister, Rovene Holley of Idaho Falls, was one of her closest friends. She often commented that she could not remember them ever having a cross word with each other and Marcene prided herself on being Rovene's "protector."
Marcene attended Ucon High School where she excelled in the classroom and loved participating in many social activities. Upon graduation, she attended Ricks College and the Idaho Falls Business College before going to work as a bookkeeper.
Upon marrying Ephriam George Ball, she moved to Shreveport, Louisiana as an Air Force wife where she worked as a cashier and bookkeeper. Always respectful of others, she felt that working in the segregated south was difficult. She often reminisced about an incident in which her boss admonished her for addressing a customer, a person of color, as "sir." She continued her respectful ways her entire life. That's the way she was.
After living in Shreveport for three years, their son, Douglas, was born. Shortly afterward, they moved back to Idaho Falls to be nearer family and friends. Their daughter, Susan, joined their family shortly thereafter. Growing up, the family enjoyed skiing, golfing, and spending time at their cabin in Island Park where they boated, fished, and water skied.
After her divorce, she worked as an administrative assistant for Westinghouse at the INEL northwest of Idaho Falls. Getting to and from work entailed numerous hours every day on the "site" bus but she still felt the years she spent at Westinghouse were her most rewarding and interesting employment.
During this time, she met Robert Earl. Robert worked for Utah Power & Light out of Salt Lake City, Utah and at the time, was part of the team tasked with restoring power to Eastern Idaho communities devastated by the Teton Dam collapse. Marcene and Robert married in October of 1982 and moved to Salt Lake City. He retired soon after and they spent their winters traveling in their RV and summers golfing, camping, boating, and traveling with friends. Retirement also allowed Marcene to enjoy her lifelong hobbies. An accomplished seamstress, Marcene also excelled in painting, counted cross stitching, and crafting.
Bob and Marcene moved to St. George, Utah prior to Bob's passing in August of 2010. Marcene continued residence there until she moved to Boise, Idaho in January of 2018 to be closer to her daughter, Susan Ball Steele, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She loved attending the family outings and the great-grandchildren's various sporting events.
Marcene is survived by her sister Rovene (Richard) Holley; daughter Susan (Wayne) Steele; grandchildren Janelle (Dustin) Lalum and Jacob (Coby) Steele; great grandchildren Siena, Preston, Hudson, and Mackenzie; stepsons Robert (Donna) Earl , Scott (Bonny) Earl, and Roger Earl; grandchildren Jeff, Andy, Todd, Stacy, and Jessie; and 5 great grandchildren.
Marcene's cremains will be interred in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls next to her sister Rovene's plot. Marcene 6/30/1932 - 4/13/2023Judd Earl
