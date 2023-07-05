Barbara Ellis Fay Ellis Barbara Fay Ellis peacefully passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023.
It was watermelon season and the Bus and Fay Driscoll family was preparing for Richard's six birthday party. Instead, the night before, beautiful Barbara was born August 12, 1936. Family and friends came to see Barbara and a sad birthday boy agreed to keep her for 5 years. Barbara grew up on the family farm in Pingree, with three older brothers, two older sisters and two younger brothers. There were many mouths to feed with family, friends, and workers. Barbara was at her mother's side helping with peeling heaps of potatoes, using wash tubs and ringers, canning and some spare time for piano lessons.
Barbara was a bright student and had an excellent education from Snake River Schools. She was involved in cheer, plays, programs, poetry and writing. After graduation, Barbara worked as a secretary at the AEC plant, on the Arco desert.
On a blizzardy day, Barbara and Delwyn Vaughn Ellis were married in the Idaho Falls Temple February 18, 1955. Their first home was cinder block, 10' x 15' with dirt floors. They moved four times within a mile and a half, in sixty-eight years. Moreland 3rd was her ward since marriage. She was invested and dedicated to the ward in all aspects. This included sewing curtains, painting walls and staining wood when the Moreland church house was being built. She loved her ward. Lifelong friendships were made while Barbara faithfully fulfilled callings as a member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Ellis' rented ground in the late fifties. Barbara went home from working at the AEC one night and Delwyn presented a problem to her. He was finding there was more to do than he could get done. This is when he said, "You can pay the hired man or be the hired man." They began their life's work side by side. Sagebrush was cleared and burned on two farms. In 1958, Barbara and Delwyn bought the parcel that became their home farm. They produced hay, grain and potatoes while gradually acquiring cattle under their registered "OK" brand. The best part for the couple was raising four daughters and a son. Each enjoyed helping on the farm and later the ranch near Henry, Idaho. Farming and ranching required her to drive all equipment, make food fast and have a tailgate restaurant, all in a gallop to keep up with Delwyn.
Barbara was a good navigator and had an uncanny sense of direction. She was knowledgeable about history, people and places. She was also blessed and sometimes cursed with one of the quickest whits around. This talent was very beneficial when she and her friends would write roadshows. The charm of these memories have lived on through the years. Some of the lines she wrote still surface. She sewed costumes, planned outings and volunteered in Bingham County. Service and pride in the community was important. She lived the law of no litter, no clutter, keep your castle clean. She liked to leave things better than they were.
Barbara and Delwyn have five children, Mindy (Ron) Thompson of Blackfoot; Gail (Joseph) Ham of Yorba Linda, CA; Becky (Joel) Motes of Idaho Falls; Shawn (Jennifer) Ellis of Bancroft; Joni (Layne) Polatis of Blackfoot; twenty-two grandchildren and forty-six great-grandchildren. She is survived by brothers Wally (Maurine) Driscoll of Aberdeen; Jerry Driscoll of Sandy; and sister Joan Fisher of Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delwyn, her parents, great-grandson Brecken Ham, Bronx Ham, brothers Delane Driscoll, Richard Driscoll, Michael Driscoll and sister Harriet Clark.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, July 10 at 11:00 am at the Blackfoot Northwest Stake Center, 100 North 740 West, Blackfoot, with Bishop Kent Hansen of the Moreland 3rd Ward officiating. The family will meet with friends at the church for an hour and a half prior to services.
Barbara had health challenges, but chose to do all she could while keeping a sense of humor and faith in Jesus Christ. Her family would like to thank the many professionals who cared for her in Blackfoot during April and June.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or the Community Dinner Table, which can be sent to P.O Box #661 Blackfoot, Idaho 83221.
