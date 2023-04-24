Zoe Kay Empey, 23, of Menan, Idaho, passed away at her home on Monday, April 24, 2023. She was born on September 28, 1999 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Katey Boelter and Donald Empey. Zoe attended and graduated from Emerson High School. Zoe enjoyed working at Valley Wide Co-Op in Menan. She was a member of the Crown of Life church. During her free time, Zoe enjoyed painting, drawing, being outdoors fishing, hunting, and swimming. But Zoe's favorite was spending time with her son, Raiden Mason Empey Knight. Zoe is preceded in death by her grandparents, Rudy Boelter, William Empey, Carla Empey, and Doris Crumley; and brother Mason Jacob Empey. Zoe is survived by her son Raiden Mason Empey Knight of Idaho Falls, ID; parents Donald (Cindy) Empey and Katey (David) Lindsay; sisters Katelynn (Mike) Harding of Victor, ID, Taylor Dineen of Idaho Falls, ID, Hailey Dineen of Idaho Falls, ID; godparents Wade Gough and Donna Gratiot; grandparents Dan (Sue) Gray of Rigby ID, Kathy Boelter of Menan, ID and Steve Crumley of Idaho Falls, ID; and great-grandmother Bernadine Johnson of West Yellowstone, MT. A public visitation will be held for Zoe on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main St, Rigby, ID 83442). A celebration of life will be held in her honor at a later date. Zoe 9/28/1999 - 4/24/2023Kay Empey
