Rex W Erickson passed away on Tuesday April 4, 2023 at the age of 87.
Born in Koosharem, Utah on June 8, 1935 to Willard and Ida Erickson, Rex was the youngest of three children (siblings JoAnn and Robert). Rex lived in Koosharem for the first 12 years of his life where his mother taught him in school and the rest of the family served as the school janitors.
He loved the summer trips to Fish Lake where his father worked.
In 1947, when Rex was 12 years old the family moved to Monroe, Utah where he worked thinning beets until he got his first job in the auto industry with the Dodge Dealer, Cy Bell. He enjoyed basketball, baseball, Seminary and Boys State in High School. His love of sports, cars, church and family continued through the rest of his life.
He attended College of Southern Utah studying business and playing college baseball. At
CSU he met and married Beverly Joan Sherratt and they began raising their family in Cedar
City, Utah while he worked at Fair Deal Motors. When he went to work for Pontiac Motor
Division the family moved to Denver, CO. It was here that Rex picked up the lifelong sport of
golf. He loved his job selling cars, but his passion was golf. He continued with Pontiac Motor
Division in Scottsbluff, NE before buying his own Pontiac GMC dealership in Rexburg ID. Rex
partnered with his sons Eric and Neil to grow the business. With the support of tremendous
employees and the community they saw his endeavor grow from a 2 man operation to 50
employees. It was one of the top Pontiac-GMC dealerships in the state of Idaho. He loved
meeting people and getting to know everyone in his community.
He enjoyed community and church service. He was a long time supporter of BYU-I and
Madison High School providing scholarships for many Upper Valley youth. He served on the
Rexburg City Council for 8 years. Rex was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day
Saints. He held many callings including young men leader, bishop and stake president. He and
Beverly served in the Idaho Falls temple together for 7 years. He put his years of car dealing to
good use in his service in the Orlando Florida Mission working with the cars and leases.
Rex is survived by his wife Beverly and his 4 children: Lynn (Wayne) Watkins, Eric (Tami)
Erickson, Neil (Sherri) Erickson, Tracey (Robert) Parkinson. Rex and Beverly also have 22
grandchildren, and 72 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening April 10th from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday April 11th at 11:00 am at the Rexburg North Stake Center, visitation will also be held Tuesday morning from 10:00-10:45 prior to the funeral services.
