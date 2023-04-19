Rex W Erickson passed away on Tuesday April 4, 2023 at the age of 87.

Born in Koosharem, Utah on June 8, 1935 to Willard and Ida Erickson, Rex was the youngest of three children (siblings JoAnn and Robert). Rex lived in Koosharem for the first 12 years of his life where his mother taught him in school and the rest of the family served as the school janitors.


