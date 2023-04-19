Sheryl Lynn Escott, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 8, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Sheryl was born in Woodville, Idaho, to Dell M Waite and Genieve Mae Andreason Waite. She grew up and attended schools in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School. She also attended Idaho State University.
In August, 1955, she married Ernest LaMar Escott in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Sheryl and LaMar lived in Los Angeles, CA, Salt Lake City, UT and Shelley, ID, where they raised their 5 children and later moved to Idaho Falls.
Sheryl worked as a clerk, nanny, bank teller and campground host.
Sheryl was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an avid reader. She was gifted in crafts and enjoyed quilting, needlework and sewing. She also loved to travel. She was a loving mother and a wonderful homemaker.
Sheryl is survived by her loving children, Kelley (Layne) Cook of Broomfield, CO, Julie ( Gary R.) Hanson of Parachute, CO, Shari Escott, Idaho Falls, ID, Michael LaMar (Becky Newby) Escott of Rigby ID; 6 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 8 step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter, Stephanie Escott, and brother, Steven Waite.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you donate to your local library in memory of Sheryl Escott.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15th, 2023, at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
