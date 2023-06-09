Theodora "Dora" Mathiasen Evans passed away peacefully with her daughters and their spouses by her side on March 4, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dora was born June 14, 1929, to Ingvard and Elna Mathiasen in Idaho Falls, the town where she would raise her children and devote her vivacious spirit to the community for almost a century. Dora grew up on a farm, making mischief with her little brother Robert "Bob" Mathiasen. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School and then a dental assistant program in San Francisco. Dora married Robert "Bob" Evans in 1951 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. They raised their daughters, cared for their aging parents, explored the wilderness of Idaho on skis, snowmobiles, and in their fifth wheel with friends and family, and shared their faith in God. Bob and Dora relished long drives and time with their growing family as their daughters raised children, who knew Dora as "Granny Goose." After Robert passed in 2005, Dora carried on as the energetic, effusive heart of her social circles and family.
Dora enjoyed Bible Study Fellowship and volunteered at the Museum of Idaho, Colonial Theater, and Ethel Boyes Elementary School. She tied countless quilts with love in the Happy Stitchers group at First Lutheran and visited many residents of assisted living communities. She thrived singing, dancing, and playing games, particularly pinochle. She loved camping, fishing, and cooing to a new great-grandchild.
Dora did not mince words and her sky-blue eyes twinkled as she delivered a quip, often with a rhyming twist. She made a lasting impression on each person she met. She spent her final years well cared for by the Gables of Idaho Falls Assisted Living and Hospice of Eastern Idaho, where she loved meeting visiting animals, and playing Wii bowling.
Dora's four daughters, Jan Evans; Rosanne Erickson (Gene); Brenda Talbot (Bob); Pauline Alessi (Sam), 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren cherish her memory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church's Happy Stitchers group.
Dora's Celebration of Life will be held on Wed. June 14th, 2023 at 11:00am at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 W. Sunnyside Rd, Idaho Falls. Luncheon to follow immediatley after the service at the church. Dora 6/14/1929 - 3/4/2023Evans
