Mabelle Falter

Mabelle Ellsworth Falter, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away at her daughter's home in Washington, Utah, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Mabelle was born August 18, 1931, in Pocatello, Idaho to Claude William Ellsworth and Matilda Ann Flamm. She was the youngest of ten children. She was raised in Pocatello and attended Pocatello High School where she met her sweetheart, Fred B. Falter. They were married on August 29, 1948 in Pocatello, Idaho. They had 66 wonderful years of marriage.

During her school years, Mabelle loved playing sports, especially softball. She played on a city league. She also played flag football with the other kids in the neighborhood, ran track, and swam. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She especially enjoyed working with the young women and teaching them songs. She was musically talented. She taught and played piano. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and boating with her husband and children. Mabelle and Fred worked at flea markets and owned a t-shirt shop. Mabelle sold real estate for several years.


