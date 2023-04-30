William (Bill) Felde was born June 4, 1936 in Hamilton Mt, to Adam & Ann Felde He was the second born of six children. Dad grew up in Stevensville, MT on his families farm. Farming was his life. He loved the outdoors. He graduated from Stevensville High in 1954. Bill married Doris Larson in June, 1955 where they started their life together in Drummond, MT. To this union they had 4 children: Sharon, Lori, Joe, Doug. They later moved to Stevensville and then to Corvallis, MT where he continued to farm and milk cows and raise his family. In 1975 Bill and family moved to Idaho Falls, ID where he bought a farm in the Osgood area, farmed, hauled hay, and milked cows. They later settled in Ucon, Id. Bill and Doris divorced after the children were raised. In April of 2001 Bill married Nancy Halbrook where they made their home in Ammon, ID. Bill and Nancy had a very special relationship. They enjoy traveling, gardening, fishing and boating on the lake. Nancy passed away February 28, 2022 of cancer. Dad never recovered from this. He was preceded in death by his parents Adam & Ann Felde, wife Nancy Felde, sister Betty Braddock, brothers John & Vic Felde, and a very special grandson Jeff Felde. Bill is survived by siblings, Don (Donna) Felde, Patsy (David) Smith, children Sharon (Jerry) Deal, Lori Anderson (Mike Lyon), Joe Felde (Lisa Griggs) Doug (Pam) Felde. 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 1 great grandson on his way, 1 great-great grandson and one on the way, The family would like to thank Beth Brown for her selfless caring for dad and helping us to keep him in his home for as long as we could, Brio Home Health and Hospice and Lily Syringa for their loving care for the last months of dads life. The family will have a private service later in the summer. William (Bill) Felde
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.