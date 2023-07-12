Anita Florez

Mariana "Anita" Soria Florez of Billings, Montana, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2023, at the age of 94, surrounded by family members in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she resided with her daughter, Dora, and son-in-law, Richard.

Anita was a beloved matriarch, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and Auntie Annie. She was the center of family love and our compass in times of trouble.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.