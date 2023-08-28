Lois Gay Clement Freeman
Fair Oaks, California , Queen Creek Arizona
Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Wife, Cousin,
Aunt and friend passed away peacefully in Queen Creek, Arizona
on August 13, 2023. Born to Albert Leland Clement and Ellen Christine Frederiksen Clement in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
She was Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Melvin J. Freeman who passed away on April 29, 2012 in Fair Oaks, California.
She is survived by her 5 children, Steven (Kimberly), Randy (Kristi), Don (Beth),
Julie (Bryce) Johnson, Jenise (Todd) Krause and their children.
Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren were special to her.
Lois had a special heart, soul and talent, She touched the lives of many throughout her life journey. She had a smile that was infectious.
As we are saddened by her return home, our hearts are happy and at peace Lois has reunited again with her mother and baby sister Shirley Jean who both passed away when our mother was 5 years old.
Many more family members are embracing her now.
We would like to thank all of the caregivers that cared for our mother during her time in Hospice.
Graveside services will be held for family and friends in the Basalt Cemetery
Saturday afternoon September 2, 2023 Lois Freeman
