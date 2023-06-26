Bruce Arthur Fuller, age 87, passed from this life from lingering health issues on June 23, 2023, at his home in Rigby, Idaho.
His was born on April 3, 1936, in Glendale, California, to Paul K. Fuller and Ruby Hanks Fuller. He attended school in Glendale until he moved with his family to Parker, Idaho, when he was 11. He graduated from South Fremont High School with honors in 1954, where he was active in sports, especially basketball; student government and music. He attended the University of Utah for two years before serving two-and-a-half years in the Northern Mexico Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon his return, he earned his bachelor's degree in Spanish at California State Los Angeles, and a juris doctorate at California College of Law. He was admitted to the California Bar in 1969, and practiced law for over 30 years.
Bruce married Darleen Hedelius of Rigby on September 3, 1959, in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in various places in California, including Monterey Park, Irvine, Pacific Palisades and San Diego, until they returned to Idaho in 1998. They are the parents of six children, Roger, Todd, Lisa Jill, Tracy, Eric and Emilie.
He served in various callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including ward mission leader and stake missionary, young men's president, counselor in an elder's quorum presidency, Spanish Branch President in the Del Mar California Stake, ward clerk, high councilor in three different stakes, including Newport Beach Stake and El Cajon Stake in California, and East Rigby Stake in Idaho. He also served a FamilySearch Support mission with his wife, and as a temple ordinance officiator in the San Diego and Idaho Falls temples for over ten years.
He was involved in various physical activities, including back packing in the Sierra Mountains, cycling, jogging, running marathons and weight training. He sang with several community and church choral groups, spending over 30 years with various barbershop choruses, including the award-winning Sun Harbor Chorus in San Diego and the Carousel Chorus in Rexburg.
He leaves a rich legacy of devotion to Jesus Christ, a reverence of the scriptures, a love of family, giving service to others, a lively sense of humor, and a delightful style of writing. He worked hard and played hard.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Darleen; his children, Roger K. Fuller (Kim) of Payson, Utah; Lisa Jill Spirrison (Scott deceased) of Mesa, Arizona; Tracy Linkowski (Michael deceased) of Heber City, Utah; Eric B. Fuller (Kelli) of Del Mar, California; and Emilie Stricker (Sean) of Billings, Montana; his brother, William P. Fuller (Peggy deceased) of Bountiful, Utah, and his sister-in-law, Dixie Fuller (Robert A. Fuller deceased) of Provo, Utah. He also leaves 17 grandchildren and four great-grand children. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Robert A. Fuller; his son, Todd R. Fuller; granddaughter, Crystal Lynn Brown, sister-in-law, Peggy Fuller, brother and sister-in-law, James H. and Phylus Hedelius Barrett and brother-in-law, Dee Poulsen.
The family wishes to thank One Source Home Health and Solace Hospice for the outstanding care they provided to him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Bruce 4/3/1936 - 6/24/2023A Fuller
