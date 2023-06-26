Bruce Fuller

Bruce Arthur Fuller, age 87, passed from this life from lingering health issues on June 23, 2023, at his home in Rigby, Idaho.

His was born on April 3, 1936, in Glendale, California, to Paul K. Fuller and Ruby Hanks Fuller. He attended school in Glendale until he moved with his family to Parker, Idaho, when he was 11. He graduated from South Fremont High School with honors in 1954, where he was active in sports, especially basketball; student government and music. He attended the University of Utah for two years before serving two-and-a-half years in the Northern Mexico Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon his return, he earned his bachelor's degree in Spanish at California State Los Angeles, and a juris doctorate at California College of Law. He was admitted to the California Bar in 1969, and practiced law for over 30 years.


