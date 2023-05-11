Julie KayeFullmer

Fullmer Julie Kaye Fullmer Julie Kaye Fullmer, 72, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Monte Vista Hills Care Center in Pocatello, Idaho.

Julie was born October 20, 1950 in Pocatello, Idaho, the daughter of Willard and Jean Radford Fullmer.


