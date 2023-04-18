Cory Vernon Furniss, 57, of Strasburg Colorado, passed away on April 13th 2023 after a long battle with cancer.
Cory was born in Orange County, California on Jan. 1, 1966, and was adopted by John and Verla Furniss of Rigby. He had four siblings: Sharyn, Reid, Susan and Anna.
Growing up he always enjoyed the outdoors. He even recieved his Eagle Scout award. He liked camping, fishing and hunting with his dad, riding bicycles and motorbikes in the fields behind their house. He attended schools in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High school in 1984. While in high school he attended classes at East Idaho Votech in Diesel Mechanics.
After school he married Toni Andersen. They had four children together: Cole, Trey, Jordan, and Mattie. They raised their family in the Rigby area. Cory was very active in youth sports and coached his boys in baseball, basketball and football through junior high. He loved working with the kids and coaching their teams. With Mattie came a whole new world. He learned about shopping, getting his nails painted, dance recitals and cheer competitions. He supported his kids in everything they did. He loved spending time with them, no matter what it was.
He worked in a variety of different businesses in the area, but it always included tractors, or vehicles. He was a master at barbecue and loved to cook a feast for family and friends. He and Toni divorced in 2014 after 30 years of marriage.
In 2015 he moved to Strasburg, Colorado, where he would later meet the love of his life, Natasha Brown. They got married in December 2020. Together they lived a quiet life which they enjoyed.
Cory's journey with cancer began in 2007 when he beat it and went into remission. Shortly after moving to Colorado, he learned his cancer had returned. He and Natasha fought the disease together until the very end.
He had a huge heart and was a friend to everyone, especially those who needed one most. He
will be missed by all who knew him.
Cory is Survived by his children Cole Furniss, Trey (Janitzi) Furniss, Jordan Furniss, Mattie
(Blake) Mitchem. Grandchildren Cyra Furniss, Bexley Furniss, Huxley Mitchem, Salem Mitchem, Jax Furniss, Rhys Furniss. His wife Natasha Brown, her 3 children, and 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Verla Furniss. Siblings Sharyn Curtis, Reid Furniss, Susan (Jerry) Scott, and Anna Furniss. Biological siblings TeriAnn (Mark) Phillips, Tim (Mary) Powell, and Diane Ward.
He is preceded in death by father John C. Furniss and his biological mother Carol Nicholson,
and biological siblings Chris Young, and Sharlene Stauffer.
A celebration of Cory's life will be held on April 29th, 2023. At The Teton Event Center 2885
Crestwood Lane, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83404. Family will visit with friends and family from 11am-
