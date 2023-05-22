Barbara F. Garcia, 69, passed away comfortably on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She died as a result of complications that developed after a fall in her home.
Barbara was born September 17, 1953, in Madison, Indiana, the daughter of Joan Abbott and William Abbott. Barbara grew up in Kentucky, Rancho Cucamonga, California, and moved to Idaho Falls at the age of 11. Growing up, Barbara was a member of her local Brownie troop and Girl Scouts. Barbara was a member of Job's Daughters. She attended Skyline High School where she was involved in Student Democracy club, Pep Club, and played the clarinet in the Pep Band. She was also the Pep Band Secretary.
In her Junior year at Skyline, Barbara met the love of her life, Daniel R. Garcia. They were in pep band together and he got her attention with a classic cutesy joke about how her last name rhymes with rabbit. They quickly became high school sweethearts. Their yearbooks reflect how everyone saw them as such a sweet and well-suited couple. You would be hard-pressed to find one entry in their annuals that did not mention the other.
Barbara worked at Skyline Drug for Rita and Van Walker throughout high school. She also was a part-time babysitter. After graduating in 1971, she attended one year at Idaho State University and lived on campus in the dorms with her best friend, Loretta Kormanik (Hanft).
On November 8, 1972, Barbara and Dan were married in Pocatello and shortly after, they were both hired at what is now known as the Idaho National Laboratory. During Barbara's nearly 40 years there, she worked hard and moved up through various positions, the last being in Accounts Payable.
Barbara and Dan had two children: Ben in 1977 and Rachel in 1982. They took trips to Disney World every summer and enjoyed local trips to Jackson Hole, Salt Lake City, and Yellowstone. Dan's death in 1996 profoundly impacted Barbara and she missed him every day.
Barbara was famous for her bean dip at gatherings. She loved little glass bottles of Coca-Cola and was rarely seen without a Coke to sip on. Patsy Cline, Moody Blues, and Chicago were a few of her favorite artists. Watercolor paintings by local artist, Deanne Halley, were a cherished part of her art collection. Barbara will be remembered for her lovingly designed home and the enjoyment she and Dan had in hosting family and friends.
The world has lost a loving mother, sister, and friend who held great empathy and kindness for those around her. All will remember Barbara's friendship and endless generosity, and she will be deeply missed.
