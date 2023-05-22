Barbara Garcia

Barbara F. Garcia, 69, passed away comfortably on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She died as a result of complications that developed after a fall in her home.

Barbara was born September 17, 1953, in Madison, Indiana, the daughter of Joan Abbott and William Abbott. Barbara grew up in Kentucky, Rancho Cucamonga, California, and moved to Idaho Falls at the age of 11. Growing up, Barbara was a member of her local Brownie troop and Girl Scouts. Barbara was a member of Job's Daughters. She attended Skyline High School where she was involved in Student Democracy club, Pep Club, and played the clarinet in the Pep Band. She was also the Pep Band Secretary.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.