Betty Jean (Moulton) Gardner, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 13, 2023, at MorningStar Senior Living Center.

Betty was born April 16, 1937, in Grovont, Wyoming, to Clark Alma Moulton and Veda Lucy May Moulton. Betty grew up in a small ranching community just outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming, called Mormon Row, enjoying the majesty of the Grand Teton Mountains outside her back door. She attended grade school in the one room schoolhouse on Mormon Row with many of her cousins, who always claimed to walk to school uphill both ways. She went to High School in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and later attended BYU, in Provo, Utah.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.