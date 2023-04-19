Betty Jean (Moulton) Gardner, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 13, 2023, at MorningStar Senior Living Center.
Betty was born April 16, 1937, in Grovont, Wyoming, to Clark Alma Moulton and Veda Lucy May Moulton. Betty grew up in a small ranching community just outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming, called Mormon Row, enjoying the majesty of the Grand Teton Mountains outside her back door. She attended grade school in the one room schoolhouse on Mormon Row with many of her cousins, who always claimed to walk to school uphill both ways. She went to High School in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and later attended BYU, in Provo, Utah.
On July 19, 1957, she married William Dan Blake, in Grovont Wyoming. Together they had two sons, Hal and Dayle. They were later divorced. On May 6, 1978, she married Terry Darrell Gardner, which then added Jeanne, Tony and Mark to her family.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her parents raised her to believe in her Maker and to love and serve her fellow men. Each and every person who crossed paths throughout Betty's life felt of her joyful presence and were touched by her love.
Betty was extremely talented and had many hobbies, oftentimes self-taught. Betty loved to build and tend flower gardens, sew, quilt, and scrapbook. She assembled dozens of binders full of pictures, stories, and family history; truly a legacy for her family and loved ones. In her 50's Betty took up oil painting and mastered the art of painting mountain landscapes, flowerscapes, and wildlife. Looking at her art she clearly drew inspiration from the beauty of nature which she had surrounded herself with throughout her life, from her childhood in Wyoming to her time spent at her cabin in Island Park, Idaho.
She loved to spoil her grandchildren and would take them on "grandma birthday dates." She not only loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren but their friends immediately became part of her family, calling her grandma too. She loved well and was well loved.
Betty is survived by her loving son, Hal (Iola) Blake of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Tony (Eva) Gardner of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Mark (Dee) Gardner of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Jeanne (Royce) Larsen of Fruitland, Idaho; 4 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren from her first marriage; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren from her marriage to Terry.
She was preceded in death by her husband Terry Gardner; parents Clark and Veda Moulton; siblings, Clark Moulton Jr., and Judy Moulton; and her son Dayle Blake.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the loving care given at Morningstar Senior Living Center and the team from Enhabit Home Health and Hospice.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with family and friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. The burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park.
