Glenna Gardner

Glenna C. Gardner, 98, of Rexburg, passed away July 3, 2023.

Glenna was born June 20, 1925, in Newdale, Idaho, to James Chantrill and Mabel Martineau Chantrill. She graduated from Sugar City High School. She went to Ogden, Utah, and helped put guns together during the war. Glenna then attended Grooms Beauty College in Idaho Falls.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.