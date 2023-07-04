Glenna C. Gardner, 98, of Rexburg, passed away July 3, 2023.
Glenna was born June 20, 1925, in Newdale, Idaho, to James Chantrill and Mabel Martineau Chantrill. She graduated from Sugar City High School. She went to Ogden, Utah, and helped put guns together during the war. Glenna then attended Grooms Beauty College in Idaho Falls.
On June 19, 1946, she married Richard Lawrence Gardner in the Idaho Falls Temple. Glenna and Richard lived in Idaho Falls, Northern California and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served a mission with her husband at the Family History Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Hartford, Connecticut. She served as Relief Society President multiple times, and enjoyed singing, gardening, and being with her family.
Glenna is the Great-Great Granddaughter of Joel Hills Johnson who wrote the song "High on a Mountain Top", which is in the hymn book.
Glenna is survived by her daughter, LaRae (Kurt) Terry of Ogden, UT; daughter, Sandra Angell of Rexburg, ID; daughter, Donetta (Robin) Vaughan of St. George, UT; daughter, Dixie (Randy) Patterson of St. George, UT; daughter, Christine (Robbe) Campbell of St. George, UT; son, Richard (Theresa) Gardner of St. Anthony, ID; 27 grandchildren and 93 great grandchildren, all whom she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her sweet parents, James and Mabel Chantrill; husband, Richard Lawrence Gardner; son-in-law, Robin Vaughan; brothers, James Leigh (Erna) Chantrill, Dr. Claytor (Elva) Chantrill, LaVern (Margie) Chantrill; and sisters, Virginia Evans, Gayle (Joseph) Morris, Myrle Davis, Emma Lou (Joel) Richards, and Ella (Daryl) McArthur.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Park Street Ward Chapel, 413 Park Street in Rexburg, ID. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
