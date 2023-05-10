It is with great sadness that the family of Darrell (Buck) Garner, announce his passing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the age of 86.

Buck will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Billie Garner; children, Gordon Garner, Maria Park, Debbie Penhollow and her husband Tom Penhollow, Darrell Garner Jr., Michael Garner and his wife Mercedes Garner; 17 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; sister Karen Garner; and numerous other family members and friends.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.