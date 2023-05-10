It is with great sadness that the family of Darrell (Buck) Garner, announce his passing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the age of 86.
Buck will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Billie Garner; children, Gordon Garner, Maria Park, Debbie Penhollow and her husband Tom Penhollow, Darrell Garner Jr., Michael Garner and his wife Mercedes Garner; 17 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; sister Karen Garner; and numerous other family members and friends.
Buck was preceded in death by his father, Chester Garner, mother Elma Garner, and stepmother Lucille Matheson Garner; daughters, Ava Garner and Kim Garner; son in laws, Randy Blair and Robert Park; granddaughters, Jennifer Richards and Shandy Garner; grandsons, Buck Garner and James Addison; brothers, Ralph Garner, Robert Garner, and Ronnie Garner; sister, Bonnie Morris.
Buck was a businessman, and worked in Idaho Falls and traveled the country as a roofer. In 1972, he opened his first roofing company, Valley Roofing, in Idaho Falls. In 1983, he moved to Nogales, Arizona and started up his second roofing company, Buck’s Roofing. This is where he made his final home, and worked there until he retired in 2006. He was an outdoorsman, and loved golf, baseball, football, basketball, riding mules and horses, fishing, and just about any sport there is. More than any other sport, he loved hunting.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 03, 2023, at 11:00 A.M., at Central Cemetery, 165 N. 3300 E., Rigby, Idaho.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.