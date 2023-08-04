Mary Joyce Gerard, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 2, 2023.
Joyce was born July 21, 1931, in Terreton, Idaho, to Edmond Browning Jr. and Jannette Adelia Browning. She grew up and attended schools in Annis, Idaho, and graduated from Midway High School.
On July 14, 1950, she married Donald Douglas Gerard in the Idaho Falls, Idaho, Temple. Joyce and Donald made their home in Idaho Falls where Joyce was a wonderful homemaker and worked for School District 91 for 19 years.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings. She served in the Relief Society, Primary, Young Women, and as a Temple Ordinance Worker. She loved teaching! Joyce enjoyed genealogy, gardening, reading, crocheting, sewing, and sports (especially the Jazz).
Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Donald Douglas Gerard of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Susan J. (Jack) Dalton of Idaho Falls, ID, Debra (Bryan) Parker of Idaho Falls, ID, Lori (Randy) Graves of Ammon, ID, Stuart D. (Heather) Gerard of Idaho Falls, ID, 13 Grandchildren, 28 Great-grandchildren with one on the way, and 1 Great Great-grandchild with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her eight siblings; parents, Edmond and Jannette Browning; and mother and father-in-law.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the 2nd Ward Chapel (855 S. Boulevard), with Bishop Nick Hansen, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Monday, August 7, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N Ridge, and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following services.
