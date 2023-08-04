Joyce Gerard

Mary Joyce Gerard, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 2, 2023.

Joyce was born July 21, 1931, in Terreton, Idaho, to Edmond Browning Jr. and Jannette Adelia Browning. She grew up and attended schools in Annis, Idaho, and graduated from Midway High School.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.