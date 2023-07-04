Harold (Harry) Francis Germann, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 30, 2023, at his home.
Harry was born September 3, 1932, in Orofino, Idaho, to Harold H. Germann and Francis Germann. Over the years, he spent time with different programs including the Joshua D. Smith Program, Options, and the Development Workshop, where he touched so many lives.
In 2009, he was placed with the Searle family, where he instantly became part of the family. He was adopted and sealed to Megan and Cody Searle in 2015, gaining a whole new family, with brothers, Coledyn and Ryker, and a sister, Kenasyn. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he was a greeter, handing out awkward left handed shakes, fist bumps, and the biggest smiles.
He loved getting hugs from those that were close to him. Many people knew how very special he was. He was most known for his laugh and giggles that were contagious. At home, he loved the old shows (especially John Wayne) and spending time with his mom. You could set your watch to his schedule.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., in the Taylor Mountain Stake Center, 260 Castlerock Lane, with Bishop Shawn Anderson officiating, from the Yorkside Ward. The family will visit with friends Thursday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be held in Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery following the services.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.