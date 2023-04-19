Charles Lynn “Chuck” Gibbons passed away peacefully in his Boise home on March 10, 2023. Chuck was born on December 26, 1930 in Altus, Oklahoma to Orville Ellis Gibbons and Klonda Pearl Lees Gibbons. Born in the midst of the Great Depression, Chuck’s early life was what one might describe as “hard-scrabble.” The family moved around the west as his father found work as a farmer and in a silver mine in Colorado, and they would often have to survive on rabbits or other game shot by his father. When he was nine, the family moved to Tucson where his father started selling used cars. The family remained in Tucson for several years, long enough for Chuck to graduate from Amphitheater High School and start college at the University of Arizona. Chuck was an outstanding high school athlete, and throughout his life. In high school, he excelled in baseball, basketball and football. His Senior year he led his baseball team with a .428 batting average and he subsequently earned a scholarship to play baseball at the University of Arizona. Unfortunately, he had to quit college due to an injury and to help his parents financially. He went to work as a technician in the Tucson airplane industry and he continued as an athlete, playing fast-pitch softball for a local team. In 1952, his friend Hugh Gallagher and Hugh’s wife Janet, set him up on a blind date with Janet’s sister, Gertie, who had two young children, Julie and Steve, and had lost her husband the year before in a race car crash. Chuck and Gertie started dating, and after a short courtship they eloped to New Mexico on July 4, 1953. They kept the marriage a secret for a few weeks until they both sold their cars and bought a new Mercury coupe! The jig was up. Gertie was given the nickname Trudy by her new mother-in-law, who declared she was too pretty to be called Gertie. Chuck and Trudy enjoyed sixty-nine years of love and marriage, and besides Julie and Steve, had four children together: Curtis, Sherry, Cindy and Kelly.
Due to Chuck’s employment in the aerospace industry, the family moved frequently, moving to Palmdale, CA in 1954; Florissant, MO in 1958; Alamogordo, NM in 1959; and Idaho Falls, ID in 1960, where he was employed at the Atomic Energy Commission “Site,” now known as the Idaho National Laboratory. Chuck and Trudy remained in Idaho Falls until 1985 when Chuck took his final job as an Assistant General Manager with EG&G Florida to help manage the Base Operations Contract at Kennedy Space Center. He retired with Trudy in 1991, and, after traveling around the US in their motorhome, playing golf and visiting their bucket list destinations, they built their dream house in Patagonia, AZ, spending the winters there and summers at their cabin in Star Valley, WY.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.