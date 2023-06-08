Marti Jean (Kroll) Gibbons passed away May19, 2023, at Lily and Syringa Assisted Living in Idaho Falls. Marti was 66 years young.
Marti was born July 17,1956, the third of 5 daughters, to Nina Elith and Darwin Raymond Kroll. She attended school at Hawthorne Elementary, O.E. Bell Junior High, and graduated from Skyline High School in 1974. She was involved in choir, drill team, and art during her young years.
After graduation, she moved to Boise for a short time. Upon her return to Idaho Falls, she worked for the City of Idaho Falls, sales for KTEE radio, and Don Wilson Drug Store. Ultimately, she attended Excelsis Cosmetology School. She loved it so much she became an instructor there for several years. Marti finished her career in the beauty industry at Cherz & Co in 2013.
Marti met Robert Gibbons in the spring of 1979. After giving him a fake name, he tracked her down and the rest is history. They were married July 1,1983. Marti was then blessed with a stepdaughter Sara Gibbons and a fun and active new family on the Gibbons side. She was happiest in the company of family, friends and her list of beloved cats! Her love of music was enduring, as was her love to dance. She rivaled Michael Jackson on many occasions. Marti enjoyed being outdoors. Camping and boating was how she spent a great deal of time. When it came to entertaining, Marti was the Hostess with the Mostess. If you found yourself on her patio, you could be sure to enjoy a cold beverage and a nice bucket of water for your feet. Warm weather and flip flops were two of her favorite things. She and Robert even got to enjoy a few retired years in Lake Havasu, Arizona.
Rich in friends and family, Marti left behind many who loved her. She is survived by her mother, Nina Elithe Kroll; sisters, Teri Kroll (Sandpoint, ID), Dana Lei Kroll (Idaho Falls), and Traci and Steve Wheldon (Spokane Wa); stepdaughter Sara Gibbons (Pocatello Idaho); 9 nieces and nephews; and 6 great nieces and nephews.
Marti is preceded in death by her husband Robert K Gibbons, father Darwin Raymond Kroll, and sister Molli Kroll Gunther.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the staff at Lily and Syringa. Your loving care of Marti means everything to us! We'd also like to give a heartfelt thanks to the entire team at Brio Home Health and Hospice. Anjula you really are an Angel!
To honor Marti, the family will hold a graveside memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Rose Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at Tautphus Park Shelter 1 from 2-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimers Association @alz.org or to your local Ronald McDonald House.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.