Marti Gibbons

Marti Jean (Kroll) Gibbons passed away May19, 2023, at Lily and Syringa Assisted Living in Idaho Falls. Marti was 66 years young.

Marti was born July 17,1956, the third of 5 daughters, to Nina Elith and Darwin Raymond Kroll. She attended school at Hawthorne Elementary, O.E. Bell Junior High, and graduated from Skyline High School in 1974. She was involved in choir, drill team, and art during her young years.


