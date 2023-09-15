Tillman Glass

Tillman James Glass, was born January 15, 1976, to Michael Hugh Glass and Annette Alice Fonnesbeck in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He passed away September 13, 2023, also in Idaho Falls.

Tillman was the happiest fun loving child you could ever imagine. He and his older brother, Jeremy, constantly tormented each other, but always with love. The two of them developed an unbreakable deep bond that strengthened as they grew. Tillman was a diligent student, he was always on the honor role and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1994. He briefly attended college at ISU.


