Tillman James Glass, was born January 15, 1976, to Michael Hugh Glass and Annette Alice Fonnesbeck in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He passed away September 13, 2023, also in Idaho Falls.
Tillman was the happiest fun loving child you could ever imagine. He and his older brother, Jeremy, constantly tormented each other, but always with love. The two of them developed an unbreakable deep bond that strengthened as they grew. Tillman was a diligent student, he was always on the honor role and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1994. He briefly attended college at ISU.
Tillman was a devoted gardener, with a true green thumb. He spent hours each summer carefully tending his wonderful vegetable garden. He was delighted to share the bounty from it with friends but his true focus was growing food to help provide for his family. Tillman spent a lot of time in the fall canning produce from his garden for good eating in the winter.
Tillman was a devoted father to his three sons, Bridger, Xander, and Jack. They were his life. His happiest times were when he was with the three of them together doing something fun, interesting, or useful. His oldest son, Bridger, was born to him and Laramie Elliot in 2007. Later in 2007, Tillman met and married Sally Green and Tillman's middle son, Xander, was born to them. They later divorced. His youngest son, Jack was born to him and DaNel Kirby in 2019.
Tillman had a number of professions as an adult. In his twenties he worked installing hot tubs. He moved on from that to work many years for Mountain River Engineering as a surveyor until they closed. Most recently Tillman was working for the United States Department of Agriculture - Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service as an inspector and truly enjoyed his coworkers there.
Tillman was preceded in death by both sets of grand parents and his father, Mike Glass.
He is survived by his mother, Annette Fonnesbeck; father, Pat Brown; older brother, Jeremy (Kim); beloved aunts, Pastie Pitcher and Jacqueline Fonnesbeck; Grandmother Carlene Brown; uncles, Steve (Ginny) Brown, Bob (Debbie) Brown, Tom (Raquel) Brown; three younger siblings, Christian (Clint), Kevin, and James; cousin, Jamie Pitcher; and numerous other cousins.
There will be a visitation for friends and family Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 6:30p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Wood Funeral home, 273 N. Ridge, dress is casual.
There will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Tillman's name to the charity of your choice.
