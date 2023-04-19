Goodwin Samuel Edward Goodwin Eddy Goodwin passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at his home in Pingree, Idaho.

Eddy was born in Thomas, Idaho on June 26, 1937, the last of 6 children born to Edward Joseph and Margaret Mary Johnson Goodwin.


