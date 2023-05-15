John F. Grange, 57, of Shelley, joined his father, mother, and older brother in heaven on May 11, 2023.
John was born March 27, 1966 in Pocatello, Idaho. He came home from the hospital on April 15 and was adopted into the Claud and Lelia Grange family which he was sealed to in June of that same year.
He attended Nalder's kindergarten, then spent his primary education years in Firth where he graduated from Firth High School in 1984. After High School, John served an LDS mission in the Roanoke Virginia Mission.
Upon returning to Firth after his mission, he continued his education at Ricks College where he graduated with an Emergency Medical Technician certificate in 1992. After completing his EMT clinicals in Atlanta, Georgia he decided that being an EMT was not the career path he wanted to take. Throughout his life, John worked in various retail stores such as Target, Home Depot, and, most recently, Auto Zone.
John is survived by his dog, Sara; sisters, Barbara (Allan) Lyon, Aileen Nielsen, and Fawn (Steve) Goodson; brother, Kent (Andra) Grange; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mom, dad, older brother, Linden, brother-in-law, Alvin, and niece, Nikki.
The family would like to thank Sam at EIRMC for his excellent care and neighbor Joanne for adopting John's dog, Sara.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 20, 1:00 PM, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through Venmo to Lori Jeffs (@Lori-Jeffs) or sent to Fawn Goodson (982 N HWY 91 Shelley, ID 83274) for the care of his beloved companion, Sara.
