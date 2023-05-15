John Grange

John F. Grange, 57, of Shelley, joined his father, mother, and older brother in heaven on May 11, 2023.

John was born March 27, 1966 in Pocatello, Idaho. He came home from the hospital on April 15 and was adopted into the Claud and Lelia Grange family which he was sealed to in June of that same year.


