Myrna Lue Grayson, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 28, 2023, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
Myrna was born June 22, 1940, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Homer Robertson and Reba McDaniel Robertson. Myrna grew up in Pocatello, Idaho, and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1958.
On February 12, 1960, she married Jay Grayson in the Idaho Falls Temple. Myrna was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served for many years as an ordinance worker with her husband in the Idaho Falls Temple.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jay Grayson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter, Shanna Casper, son, Steve (Karadean) Grayson, and daughter, Kimberly Grayson, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho; grandchildren, Brendan (Tera) Grayson, Evan (Kara) Grayson, Kelbee (Bryce) Marsh, Kieryae (Brandon) Rowell, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Derik Grayson of Salt Lake City, Utah; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jean Miller and Ellen Call.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Jay and Kevin Robertson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, at Comore Loma Ward, 4375 East Sunnyside Road, with Brother Bruce Denning officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery, 939 W Highway 39, Blackfoot, ID 83221.
Services will be broadcast live. A link will be provided prior to services.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.