Barbara Jean Horne Griffin, 86, of Shelley, Idaho, died May 9, 2023.
She was born the youngest of eight children on February 15, 1937 to Karl Albert Horne and Merinda Lauridsen. She grew up in Thornton, Idaho and attended Madison High School (Class of 1955). She married her husband, Gover Weldon Griffin, on July 25, 1956, and they moved to Shelley where they would remain throughout their lives.
Barbara was active in the community, working and volunteering at the Shelley Senior Center and serving as the treasurer of the Shelley Methodist church. She enjoyed skiing, golfing, bowling, and crocheting. She was always feeding people and was always up for a game, whether it was the daily crossword puzzle, a card game with the family, or Nintendo with the grandkids. She loved and was loved.
She is survived by her children, Paul (Angi) Griffin of Oro Valley, Arizona, Kevin (Lori) Griffin of Shelley, Idaho, and Lisa (Dennis) Lawrence of Parker, Colorado; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, and son Karl (Debbie) Griffin.
A graveside service will be held at Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with a celebration of life to be held in June. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shelley Senior Center or Enhabit Home Health. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Barbara Griffin
