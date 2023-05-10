Barbara Griffin

Barbara Jean Horne Griffin, 86, of Shelley, Idaho, died May 9, 2023.

She was born the youngest of eight children on February 15, 1937 to Karl Albert Horne and Merinda Lauridsen. She grew up in Thornton, Idaho and attended Madison High School (Class of 1955). She married her husband, Gover Weldon Griffin, on July 25, 1956, and they moved to Shelley where they would remain throughout their lives.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.