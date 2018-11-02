Penny passed away October 31 at home in Meridian of cancer. She was a loving mother, dedicated wife, and avid homeschooler; she loved reading, movies and pets. She was the daughter of Richard Grant Grover and Sybile Leona Turner, later adopted by stepfather Cleo Ben Wilding. She is survived by husband John Grover, son Joshua, daughters Laura and Kiana, and Sadie, (Chase) Arfmann, of Meridian, sons Austin (Teameaka) of Hermiston, OR, Kris,(Amy) of St. George, UT, Bryan, Ammon, and Matthew Grover of Pocatello, ID. She has eight grandchildren Dodge, Ahmad, Traniece, Tymesha, Marley, Trey, and Allie. She is also survived by her brothers James Grover, Sidney and Rodney Wilding, sisters Brenda Ward, Lisa Ragan-Hansen, Terry Roberts, and mother Sybile Wilding. She was preceded in death by daughter Kaylee Sybile Grover, fathers Richard and Cleo. Services will be held Saturday November 3, 2018 at the LDS Ward building, 650 Pocatello Ave, in American Falls, Idaho, beginning at 10:00 am with a public viewing followed by funeral at 11:00 am and interment to follow at the Springfield cemetery. Please visit Penny's memorial webpage online at www.bowmanfuneral.com. Penny 6/2/1961 - 10/31/2018Grover