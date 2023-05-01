William Harvey Guanell

William Harvey Guanell passed away on April 25, 2023 in Boise Idaho, leaving a legacy that is much more than just a list of accomplishments. Better known to his friends and family as Bill, he was a kind and generous man who devoted his life to serving and helping others.

Born on July 25, 1937 in Butte, Montana, Bill was the son of Orrin and Harriette Youlden Guanell. He was raised alongside his older brother until Renny’s untimely death in 1949. Bill spent the next 40 years in Butte and was a proud graduate of McKinley Grade School, St. John's Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin, and the University of Montana.


