Lois Marie Hale, 74, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley, Idaho. She was under the care of Hospice Visions.
Lois was the first of three girls born to Ray Alton Pendlebury and Nila Jean Windley Pendlebury in Blackfoot, Idaho. She was born on November 21, 1948. They lived in Blackfoot until her sister was a few months old, and in 1953 the family moved to Cobalt, Idaho. Her dad was a bookkeeper for the mining operation there. When the mining shut down the family moved back to Blackfoot. She graduated from Blackfoot High School.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At the age of 21, she went on a mission to the Gulf States - which at the time included Louisiana, Arkansas, and other states around the Gulf.
On June 19, 1975, she married her sweetheart, Ralph Merlin Hale, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Lois and Ralph were never blessed with children, which was her dearest wish.
She was very talented. She drew marvelous pictures and crocheted everything. In one ward she crocheted all the booties for the newborns. She made beautiful dolls, table runners, and doilies.
She was survived by her sister, Linda (Alan) Anderson of Burley, Idaho; her nephews: Cory (Kia) Anderson of Nampa, Idaho, and Kelli Anderson of Burley, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Hale; her parents: Ray and Nila Pendlebury; and her sister, Nancy.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Groveland Cemetery in Groveland, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Lois 11/21/1948 - 8/19/2023Marie Hale
