Lois Hale

Lois Marie Hale, 74, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley, Idaho. She was under the care of Hospice Visions.

Lois was the first of three girls born to Ray Alton Pendlebury and Nila Jean Windley Pendlebury in Blackfoot, Idaho. She was born on November 21, 1948. They lived in Blackfoot until her sister was a few months old, and in 1953 the family moved to Cobalt, Idaho. Her dad was a bookkeeper for the mining operation there. When the mining shut down the family moved back to Blackfoot. She graduated from Blackfoot High School.


