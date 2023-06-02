Donna Ann Hall, age 98, passed away of natural causes on December 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City, UT. Donna Ann was born July 6, 1924, in Rexburg, ID, to Emer Andrews Beesley and Grace Woodmansee Beesley. She was the youngest daughter of seven children.
Donna Ann attended grades 1-12 in Rexburg and graduated from Madison High School in 1942. After Donna Ann graduated high school, she attended and graduated from Nursing School at Pocatello General Hospital in Pocatello, ID, and became a Registered Nurse after passing the required exams in 1945. While in Nursing School, she worked at Pocatello General Hospital, Children's Hospital in Los Angeles and Fort Lewis in Washington state. Donna Ann worked as an Industrial Nurse for Union Pacific Railroad until 1947. In 1947, Donna Ann returned to Rexburg. She worked as a Secretary at Taylor Chevrolet for two years, and was a Private Duty Nurse, and Red Cross Home Healthcare Instructor. Donna Ann went to work at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, ID, in 1951 when the hospital opened, and worked there for 29 years. She was a part of and helped with the hospital's growth in size and services. She held several managerial/key positions and jokingly said she held every position in the hospital but cook. Donna Ann setup patient areas of the entire hospital, operating rooms, central service, and helped develop and open the orthopedic clinic. Donna Ann enjoyed the operating room and assisting with surgeries most of all. When Madison Memorial was expanded in 1978, Donna Ann helped in many areas of the new hospital with design and layout suggestions that were implemented, especially the operating rooms and supporting areas.
