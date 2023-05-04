Robert Haller

Robert Lee Haller, 63, passed away May 3, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Robert was born April 4, 1960, in Rigby, Idaho, to Robert Carl Haller and Sandra Lee Starr Haller. He lived in the Henderson Trailer Court until he moved with his parents on Ammon. Robert grew up raising horses, chickens, and pigs. In his early life he enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.


