Robert Lee Haller, 63, passed away May 3, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Robert was born April 4, 1960, in Rigby, Idaho, to Robert Carl Haller and Sandra Lee Starr Haller. He lived in the Henderson Trailer Court until he moved with his parents on Ammon. Robert grew up raising horses, chickens, and pigs. In his early life he enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.
Robert graduated from Bonneville High School in 1978. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a church mission to California Ventura from 1979-81.
Robert met the love of his life, Sandra Denise Laird, at an overnight tubing party at Pine Basin. They were married December 17, 1982, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Robert worked as a dishwasher, custodian, and nurse's assistant. He graduated from Idaho State University and later an Associate Degree in Web Development. He lived in Pocatello, Idaho, Orem, Utah, Ucon, Idaho, and Idaho Falls, Idaho. After graduating He was employed as a full time substitute teacher for many years. He was actively involved in the Scouting program for over 30 years.
Robert became disabled in 2012.Sandra and Robert found their dream home, a town house, in MacDonald's Farm. He worked hard to maintain their home. He enjoyed gardening and being with his wife for 36 years until her death in January 2019.
Robert is survived by sisters, Rose High, Vickie Fisher, and Lori Nessen.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra D. Haller, his parents, an Aunt, Merline Romo, and Uncle Danny K. Starr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ammon 9th Ward, 4030 John Adams Parkway, with Bishop Jason Atwood officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Grant Central Cemetery.
