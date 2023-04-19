Earl Milne Hamblin, 89, long time resident of Teton Valley, loving husband and father of four, passed away early in the morning of Sunday, April 2, 2023 after a long battle with late onset muscular dystrophy. Earl was born at Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs, Idaho on March 19, 1934 , the 5th child and first son of Joseph Cyril and Annie Milne Hamblin. In his youth, on a small farm in Victor without running water or any modern conveniences, he learned to work hard and he worked diligently all his life. He worked to excel at sports and in school, playing high school football, basketball, baseball and running track. He lettered in five sports. He was awarded an athletic scholarship and won many awards running for Ricks College and then for Brigham Young University. He fell in love with Joan Christensen. also from the valley, and they married in 1957. Besides a couple of years in Florida where Earl learned to fly serving in the Navy; and a couple of years in Laramie Wyoming, while Earl earned his M.S. in Education, the couple lived in Teton Valley. Earl, a self-taught carpenter, built their first home in Alta, creatively crafting lamps from driftwood and quarrying stone for patios and fireplaces himself. He worked as a dedicated teacher, coach and high school principal for many years, He worked in the summers on forest service contracts to spray for bugs, plant trees and build trail, working on the construction of many of the hiking trails in the nearby mountains. He loved horses and he loved the outdoors and he generously shared his expertise of both. He left his four children, Lana Hamblin (David Chang), Terri Hamblin (Brad Nelson), Shelly Hamblin (Rob Smith), Jeff Hamblin (MaryAnn), his 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, a legacy of love, sacrifice, patience in suffering, diligence, integrity and humor.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 15th at 11 am at the Tetonia LDS Church. Visitations will also be at the church on Friday, April 14 from 6-7:30 pm and from 10-10:45 am on Saturday prior to the funeral.
