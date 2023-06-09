Wayne Mitchell Hancock

Wayne Mitchell ("Mickey") Hancock, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin, and brother, peacefully passed at home on Saturday, May 27, 2023. His bedside was surrounded by his sweetheart and wife, Connie, as well as several of his children and grandchildren. His mortal body, having been worn out in the service of others, succumbed to the ravages of Parkinson's Disease.

He leaves a legacy of faith, service, and devotion to his posterity. We cherish the memories made with his extended family and his infectious smile.


