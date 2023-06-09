Wayne Mitchell ("Mickey") Hancock, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin, and brother, peacefully passed at home on Saturday, May 27, 2023. His bedside was surrounded by his sweetheart and wife, Connie, as well as several of his children and grandchildren. His mortal body, having been worn out in the service of others, succumbed to the ravages of Parkinson's Disease.
He leaves a legacy of faith, service, and devotion to his posterity. We cherish the memories made with his extended family and his infectious smile.
Wayne was born on a hot day on July 16, 1931, in Safford, Arizona to Wayne Mitchell Pepper Hancock and Phyllis Lines Hancock. He was the first of four children, which included three sisters: Evelyn Chapman Sheets, Elizabeth Hancock (stillborn) and Geraldine Woodward. From his sweet mother, Phyllis, he developed a deep and abiding love for Jesus Christ, our Savior and Redeemer. His mother instilled in him a lifelong commitment to personal excellence and Christ-like poise.
Although born in Arizona, Wayne was raised in Glendale, California. He played the saxophone and clarinet in the Glendale Police Boys Band, which one year, participated in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. Basketball was his choice of sport while attending Herbert Hoover High School. Not wanting to disappoint his maternal Grandmother Sarah Evaline Anderson Lines, he diligently worked on the requirements to successfully earn his rank of Eagle Scout and, in later years earned the Silver Beaver.
After high school graduation, Wayne attended the University of Arizona for the first two years of his college endeavors, then transferred to Brigham Young University where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. Following his graduation from Brigham Young University, he attended and graduated with a Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona.
Wayne married Connie Ann Cameron Hancock, his sweetheart and "BYU Snow Queen," on June 25, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Temple in Idaho Falls, Idaho. During their almost 70 years of marriage, he always adored her. His romantic theme song for their married life was "When I Fall in Love" by The Lettermen. Together, they lived in Arizona, Utah, Michigan and Nevada as well as Germany, Switzerland and Russia. With his wife, Connie, he cherished time with family, creating precious memories that will be shared through the generations. Currently, his posterity includes 8 children: Kathy, Ed (Laurie), David (Colleen), Cam (Linda), Shannon, Chris (Melisse), Jennifer (Matt) and Paul (Cindy), 28 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren — all of whom love and adore him.
While attending the University of Arizona as an undergraduate, Wayne joined the Air Force ROTC program which he continued through his graduation from Brigham Young University. Following graduation from law school, he started his active-duty service on August 13, 1956. He completed his military service with the rank of Captain on October 24, 1960. He was a proud patriot who felt blessed to be a citizen of the United States of America.
After his military service, he was in private practice as a lawyer in Phoenix, Arizona for a few years. In 1967, he accepted a position in the Legal Department of The Dow Chemical Company resulting in the uprooting of his family from the desert southwest, then five children, with a move to Midland, Michigan — a decision that both Wayne and Connie never regretted. While in Midland, three more children were born. A love for Michigan was planted in the hearts of all his children. During his time in Midland, Wayne also served as a Bishop and Stake President for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
His 27-year career with The Dow Chemical Company culminated in 1993 when he retired as General Counsel to accept a call of service from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to be the President of the Utah Provo Mission. He was subsequently called to be a General Authority Seventy, serving in the Presidency of the then Europe East Area. After his release from the Quorum of Seventy and a brief rest, he and Connie were called to be the President and Matron, respectively, of the Bern Switzerland Temple.
Wayne was preceded in death by his great grandson, James Edward Hancock; parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; his sisters, Elizabeth and Evelyn; and the parents of Connie, E. Glen Cameron and Eva Christine Hansen Cameron of St. Anthony, Idaho.
He is survived by his sweetheart, Connie; their 8 children and spouses; 28 grandchildren and spouses; and 20 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank his dedicated, home hospice nurse, Joelle; the University of Utah Neurology, Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Urology, Emergency, and Radiology Departments; the University of Utah Thrombosis Clinic and the "Lab Ladies" at the University of Utah Farmington Health Center.
The funeral services for Wayne will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 17th at the Ensign 1st Ward building on 135 East "A" Street in the "Avenues" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Viewings will be held on Friday, June 16th at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Larkin Mortuary located at 260 East South Temple and on Sat, June 17th from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the Ensign 1st Ward building before the funeral services. The funeral service will be broadcast live. Please refer to Larkin Mortuary's website.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the University of Utah Hospital, to LDS Charities or to the General Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Wayne Mitchell 7/16/1931 - 5/27/2023Hancock
