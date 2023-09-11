Joy Harker Hansen, 82, passed away peacefully at her home in Idaho Falls on August 27th 2023. Joy was born July 2nd 1941 to Harvey H. Harker and Ada M. (Ashbaker) Harker in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
She went to grade school at Riverside Elementary School and attended Idaho Falls High School.
Her father passed his love of the outdoors to her early in her life. As a child, her father and his brother in-law had a roofing company. They contracted work in Yellowstone Park where they lived in cabins for several summers. She had a cousin there to share the beauty of 1940's Yellowstone Park. These years in Yellowstone Park were the happiest times for her.
In 1958 she married Jerry V. Williams. This union brought them three wonderful children,
Rick L. Williams was born in 1958, followed by Bradley J. Williams born in 1960, and finally Lori Williams (Freeman) born in 1963. Jerry & Joy later divorced in 1964.
Joy met and married Merril F. Hansen 1971. She and Merril continued this love of the mountains and moved to Challis, Idaho where they lived for 16 years and eventually returned to Idaho Falls to be near family. Merril passed away 2010 in Idaho Falls.
She enjoyed camping, hiking, cross country skiing, horses and exploring the mountains throughout her life. In her later years she took pleasure feeding the neighborhood squirrel population. She was quite a hit with them!
She is survived by her son Rick, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.BuckMurphy.com.
