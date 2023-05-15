Donna June Stears Harker was born October 31, 1928, in Shelley, Idaho, to Elven and Bertha Eaton Stears. She was the first of four children. The Stears family moved to Idaho Falls when Donna was 5 years old. Donna attended Hawthorne Elementary and O. E. Bell Junior High. A farming opportunity took the family to Goshen, Idaho, in Donna's Sophomore year, where she changed schools from Idaho Falls High School to Firth High School. Donna was a proud alumna of Firth High, where she made many lifelong friends and treasured memories.
Donna attended Ricks College (now BYU-I), in Rexburg, Idaho, but she finished her business studies at Idaho Falls Business College. Donna was introduced to Gerald E. (Jerry) Harker in 1948 and the two were married on December 31, 1949. Before having children, Donna worked locally at the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, Paramount Theater, and YMCA.
Jerry and Donna were blessed with two children: Craig and Steven. Donna was a stay-at-home mother until both children were in elementary school.
Donna worked in an administrative capacity in the insurance field for 32 years, 24 of which were at Tandy & Wood Insurance, in Idaho Falls.
Donna and Jerry were engaged members of the Idaho Falls community, particularly in the local chapter of United Way. They also made lasting friendships as members of a local pinochle club that spanned decades.
Donna's favorite place was the family cabin in Island Park, where she welcomed friends and family every year from spring until fall. Many hours were spent there, hunting, fishing, water skiing, or telling stories on the front porch. Her memory lives on there still.
As a devoted mother, Donna embraced her son's many friends, considering several to be members of her close-knit family.
Donna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She is survived by her sons, Craig B. (Shelly) and Steven R.; grandsons, Nicholas (Kersti), Kyle, and Tollen; great grandsons, Easton and Hudson, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Shane and Kent Stears; and sister Nona Becker.
The family wishes to thank the Gables of Ammon and Brio Home Health and Hospice for the loving care they gave to Donna.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 20, 2023 at the Taylor Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home.
