Donna Harker

Donna June Stears Harker was born October 31, 1928, in Shelley, Idaho, to Elven and Bertha Eaton Stears. She was the first of four children. The Stears family moved to Idaho Falls when Donna was 5 years old. Donna attended Hawthorne Elementary and O. E. Bell Junior High. A farming opportunity took the family to Goshen, Idaho, in Donna's Sophomore year, where she changed schools from Idaho Falls High School to Firth High School. Donna was a proud alumna of Firth High, where she made many lifelong friends and treasured memories.

Donna attended Ricks College (now BYU-I), in Rexburg, Idaho, but she finished her business studies at Idaho Falls Business College. Donna was introduced to Gerald E. (Jerry) Harker in 1948 and the two were married on December 31, 1949. Before having children, Donna worked locally at the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, Paramount Theater, and YMCA.


