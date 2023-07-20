Ray Haroldsen

Ray Ottley Haroldsen, 95, of Idaho Falls, slipped peacefully from this life on July 17, 2023, while at his home as he was attended to by his loving family. He was born to Oliver & Celecta Ottley Haroldsen on June 15, 1928.

Ray was a farm boy, Scientist, Family man and a man of God. He served in many capacities for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ray and his wife Maralyn raised a family of 7. Those left behind are Elliot (Brenda Bolier), Allen (JoAnn Allen), Stuart (Nina Olsen and Lori Goff), Karen (Vince Newmeyer), Jana (Dennis Boschi), Barbara (Joseph Martel), Eric (Elisabeth Oesterling) and 32 grandchildren and many more great grandchildren.


