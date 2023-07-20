Ray Ottley Haroldsen, 95, of Idaho Falls, slipped peacefully from this life on July 17, 2023, while at his home as he was attended to by his loving family. He was born to Oliver & Celecta Ottley Haroldsen on June 15, 1928.
Ray was a farm boy, Scientist, Family man and a man of God. He served in many capacities for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ray and his wife Maralyn raised a family of 7. Those left behind are Elliot (Brenda Bolier), Allen (JoAnn Allen), Stuart (Nina Olsen and Lori Goff), Karen (Vince Newmeyer), Jana (Dennis Boschi), Barbara (Joseph Martel), Eric (Elisabeth Oesterling) and 32 grandchildren and many more great grandchildren.
Ray was raised on a farm on the north side of Idaho Falls, where he learned to work hard with his father Oliver and his 3 brothers Grant, Fred and Orvil. He attended the St. Leon school until he graduated from the 8th grade. From there he attended high school in town and became the president of the high school band.
Ray obtained his pilot's license while yet a teenager as he anticipated being called to serve in WW II. Fortunately, the war ended before that time, but he did join the Civil Air Patrol and chased down a Japanese Incendiary balloon.
A good education was strongly encouraged in the Haroldsen family, and he applied himself to his studies. Ray obtained a master's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Utah. When in his first year of college, Ray met Maralyn Walker from Star Valley Wyoming. She captivated his attention the moment he laid eyes on her. After 28 months, they were married and sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Ray began his career working for the Argonne National Laboratory at the Experimental Breeder Reactor (EBR-1). Unfortunately, his clearance took longer than expected and he missed the start up of the first ever electricity from nuclear power by 2 weeks; however, he was the person who gave the command to flip the switch that powered the City of Arco for the United States' claim to be the first to use nuclear power for peaceful lighting of a civilian community. His work took him to Clearwater, FL, Naperville, Illinois and Washington DC. Eventually, he worked for the Nuclear regulatory commission and just before retirement, he performed regulatory safety checks for various nuclear power plants throughout the country. Each time Ray took an assignment, he and Maralyn made it an adventure by visiting museums, libraries and historical sites during his off time.
The year 1995 brought tragedy when Maralyn died from cancer. The loss was devastating but Ray managed to rebound as he remembered his was an eternal family. In 1996, Ray met Elaine Clegg and found her to be a refined lady that he greatly admired. They soon married and his family doubled in size when he counted her 10 children. Ray and Elaine served a mission together in California teaching English to migrant workers. They enjoyed 15 years of marriage before she passed away.
Ray will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who cherished those times when he listened attentively and counseled with wisdom. They rejoice that he is once again reunited with his dear Maralyn.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, the Orvin Ward, 6925 North 15th East, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
