Darlene Ruth Kelsey Harper, 86, of Shelley, Idaho, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at her home of natural causes.
Darlene was born December 28, 1936, in Shelley to LaVar Orson Kelsey and Catherine Annette Malcom. The second child and first daughter in the family, and a life-long resident of Shelley, Idaho.
Darlene graduated from Firth High School. After graduation Darlene worked as a nanny for a year then began working at RT French Company in Shelley where she met her husband, Jay Harper. On December 12, 1966, she and Jay were married. They later had two daughters, Jaylene Catherine and Dana Marie. Darlene was a stay-at-home mother for many years but returned to work at RT French's in the early 80s. During those years Darlene also devoted her time to caring for her mother and father. Darlene retired in 2004, just in time to babysit her fourth grandchild. In her younger years Darlene loved to garden and grew the best tomatoes. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren tremendously. She also had a great love for animals.
Darlene was a sassy, stubborn lady with a sarcastic sense of humor who will be greatly missed by her family.
Darlene is survived by her two daughters, Jaylene Barth (Troy) and Dana Gneiting (Cory) both of Idaho Falls; her grandchildren, Landry Harper (Megan), Telson Barth, Amanda Luce (Chase), Paige Duenes, Landon Gneiting, and Marli Gneiting all of Idaho Falls; her great grandchildren, Wrenley Moore, Harrison Harper, and Ledger Luce (due April 12th), and her cat, Pepe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, LaVar and Catherine Kelsey, husband, Jay Harper, brothers, Victor and Verge Kelsey, and great granddaughter, Hannah Harper.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday April 15, 2023 at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends Saturday from 11:30 A.M. till 12:40 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak Street) in Shelley, Idaho.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.