Darlene Ruth Kelsey Harper, 86, of Shelley, Idaho, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at her home of natural causes.

Darlene was born December 28, 1936, in Shelley to LaVar Orson Kelsey and Catherine Annette Malcom. The second child and first daughter in the family, and a life-long resident of Shelley, Idaho.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.