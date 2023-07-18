Emilie Corinne Anderson Harris took her last breath in the arms of her devoted husband on July 13, 2023, at age 94.
She was born on January 4, 1929, to William Raymond Anderson and Glenna Charilla Browning in Portland, OR. Emilie was named and blessed by Apostle Rudger Clawson, then President of the Quorum of the Twelve, at the Sellwood Branch in Portland. Her mother died when Emilie was only three years old. Emilie attended schools where her father was employed in Rexburg, ID; Denver, CO; Glendive, MT; and Altus, OK. She later lived with her father in Indio, CA. She graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City, and attended the University of Utah and Brigham Young University.
Emilie worked in the sales department of Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph in Salt Lake City before serving two years as a full-time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Spanish American Mission in Texas. She then became the personal secretary for Apostle Richard L. Evans.
She married her eternal sweetheart, Brent Johnsen Harris, on August 16, 1956, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They lived in Idaho Falls, ID, for 41 years, where they raised their five children. They then moved to Provo, UT, where they lived for 24 years before returning to live in Idaho Falls 20 months ago.
Emilie's church service included positions as Ward Primary President, Young Women's President (twice), Relief Society President, Ward Music Chair, Stake Primary President, Counselor in the Regional Special Needs Primary Presidency, Social Services Worker with Young Single Mothers, and Teacher. Emilie and Brent later served three full-time, 18-month missions, with the Basque people of Northern Spain, the Maori people of New Zealand, the Cook Islands, and the Hispanic people of Mexico. They also served as ordinance workers in the Provo Temple.
Emilie's immediate and extended family members were very dear to her heart. She was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. Emilie always showed special interest in those around her, and embodied exuberant enthusiasm. She had a gift for conversation and language, with an enduring fluency in Spanish. She truly exemplified charity, greatly enjoyed music, travel, flowers, and the wonders of nature. She dedicated her life to family and service.
Emilie is survived by her loving husband, Brent Johnsen Harris of Idaho Falls, ID; children Jennifer Harris Savio of Mt. Pleasant, UT, Joseph Anderson (Marsha Danielson) Harris of Green River, WY, James Brent (Karen Crapo) Harris of Idaho Falls, ID, Jason Christian (Liesel Boundy) Harris-Boundy of San Francisco, CA, and Jared Douglas (Jodi Hill) Harris of Charlottesville, VA; 30 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren. Emilie and Brent's living posterity, including spouses, now totals 106.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Glenna Charilla Browning Anderson; her father, William Raymond Anderson; her older sister, Marian Madeline Anderson Barker; and grandson, Henry Brent Harris.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday July 22, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 1:00-1:45 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Rexburg Cemetery.
The Harris family deeply appreciates the services of Fairwinds-Sand Creek Senior Living, Aspen Home Health & Hospice, Alliance PCS, the Sutter Ward, and Wood Funeral Home.
