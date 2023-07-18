Emilie Harris

Emilie Corinne Anderson Harris took her last breath in the arms of her devoted husband on July 13, 2023, at age 94.

She was born on January 4, 1929, to William Raymond Anderson and Glenna Charilla Browning in Portland, OR. Emilie was named and blessed by Apostle Rudger Clawson, then President of the Quorum of the Twelve, at the Sellwood Branch in Portland. Her mother died when Emilie was only three years old. Emilie attended schools where her father was employed in Rexburg, ID; Denver, CO; Glendive, MT; and Altus, OK. She later lived with her father in Indio, CA. She graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City, and attended the University of Utah and Brigham Young University.


