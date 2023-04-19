Wayne Brent Harris was born October 29, 1948, in Burley, ID to Charles Wayne and Josephine Helen Obenchain Harris. The oldest of his three siblings, he protected and led in all areas of life. He was a skinny redhead who found himself in many fights as he grew.
His father died when he was just 16 years old, and Wayne found himself living on his own at the age of 17. After he begged, Borah High School allowed him to graduate and not long after, he joined the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. Wayne was stationed in Shemya, AK in the early '70s.
The best thing that ever happened to him was meeting and marrying Linda Elder in 1969. Their marriage was in the Mesa LDS Temple on July 18. No family attended, as they were far from home, but Wayne and Linda celebrated the beginning of eternity with the random temple patrons who had come through the doors that day.
Wayne had a knack for meeting and befriending celebrities. The highlight was meeting Ernest Hemingway the week before the famous author's death. Wayne was a Reagan delegate to the 1980 Republican convention. He was very active in politics, running high-profile campaigns, and was a patriot until the end. Wayne obtained his bachelor's degree in political science from ISU.
The outdoors fed his soul. He loved hunting, fishing, motorcycling, and snowmobiling. Wayne was a car enthusiast and a vintage Corvette owner. He made a successful career in real estate, as a realtor, broker, and appraiser. Wayne also was active in the theatrical arts, once obtaining an old theater for the town of Blackfoot for $1 and leading the restoration.
In 2006, Wayne was in a terrible motorcycle accident that altered the course of his remaining life. He showed great courage over the next 16 years, as he dealt with many maladies and constant pain.
Wayne was active in the LDS church throughout his adult life, serving in many capacities, including 3 bishoprics and as a temple worker.
In his later years, his greatest joy was discovering two half-brothers in Europe.
Wayne passed on March 18, 2023, in his sleep in Rigby, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents and all his full siblings: Barry, Bruce, and his sister Brenda, just 10 days before his own passing. He is survived by his two half-brothers: Gottfried Jirkal and Michael Wright; his wife, Linda; children: Rochelle (Gregory Tallmadge), Dustin (Kami Spaulding), Caleb (Pamela Huffaker), and Steven; and 14 grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Garfield 4th Ward Chapel. 5th North 3900 East, Rigby. Services will be broadcast live at www.facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. They will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Wayne 10/29/1948 - 3/18/2023Brent Harris
