Harold Hartwell G. Hartwell In loving memory of Harold Hartwell.....
Harold G. Hartwell, a beloved member of the Las Vegas community and dedicated IRS agent, passed away at the age of 101 on July 5, 2023. Harold will forever be remembered for his infectious sense of humor, quick wit, captivating storytelling, and his unwavering dedication to giving back to the community and supporting charities, particularly the Mayo Clinic.
Harold Hartwell was born November 25, 1921, in Hamer, Idaho to Roy E. Hartwell and Dalice Taylor Hartwell. Harold grew up with his brother, Keith Lee Hartwell, sharing big dreams in their small town. Both attended a two-room school and hoped to catch a glimpse of a car traveling down their local dirt highway in the isolated community. In the early years, the family had no indoor plumbing and marveled when they finally moved into a "modern" home. Harold attended Wilson School for his formative grade school years. He completed two years at Oakley High School, then moved and graduated from Moreland High where he was Valedictorian and Editor of the school newspaper. Harold played the saxophone in high school and in the University of Idaho Concert Band. Harold worked as a beekeeper for three years for a part time job during college.
He enlisted in the Navy when the War arrived; however, due to physical restrictions, he returned to Pocatello and attended trade school. Harold enjoyed working at the airport in Idaho Falls and the Weather Bureau in Longview, Washington. In 1950, Harold pursued a career with the Internal Revenue Service. In 1954 he was transferred to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he worked tirelessly for over four decades. During this time, he enjoyed serving the IRS all over the United States. Colleagues knew him as a meticulous and fair agent, respected for his expertise and integrity. Harold's professionalism was matched only by his ability to bring joy and laughter to even the most stressful situations.
Outside his professional life, Harold was a true entertainer. His gift for storytelling was legendary, and his tales could captivate an entire room. Whether he was recounting his adventures during his travels or sharing humorous anecdotes from his time as an IRS agent, Harold had an uncanny ability to bring smiles and laughter to those around him. His friends and family cherished these moments, eagerly anticipating each opportunity to gather and hear his latest escapades.
In 2010 Harold moved to Boise, Idaho to live with friends. Harold loved Lincolns and proudly purchased 23 new models in his lifetime. He spoke often to old friends and family, and enjoyed learning about happenings in the world. All those who have known "Uncle Harold" through the years will miss him greatly.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 19th at 11:00 am at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho, under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home
