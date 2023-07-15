In loving memory of Harold Hartwell.....

Harold G. Hartwell, a beloved member of the Las Vegas community and dedicated IRS agent, passed away at the age of 101 on July 5, 2023. Harold will forever be remembered for his infectious sense of humor, quick wit, captivating storytelling, and his unwavering dedication to giving back to the community and supporting charities, particularly the Mayo Clinic.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.