On August 21, 2023, Ella Rae Hasselstrom, at the age of 90, passed from this life and into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was born May 25, 1933, at the home of her grandmother in Rupert, Idaho.
On August 21, 2023, Ella Rae Hasselstrom, at the age of 90, passed from this life and into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was born May 25, 1933, at the home of her grandmother in Rupert, Idaho.
In 1954 Ella met Elmo "Bogie" Gene Hasselstrom, in Burley, Idaho, and the two of them were married on April 10, 1955. Soon after, the Hasselstrom family began, and for the next fourteen years, they were both blessed and stunned with four daughters and two sons.
In 1962, Ella and Bogie moved to the Palisades/Swan Valley, Idaho, area where they both spent the remaining years of their lives. Ella loved Swan Valley and always called it her "forever home."
Ella loved working with young children and spent many years working at the Swan Valley Elementary School as a volunteer. She also spent time working in the school library. During her time at the library, she assisted with the Idaho Falls Public Library project to create a satellite library in the elementary school. This allowed books to be made available to the Swan Valley area public as well as the school children. In addition to helping at the local school, she spent many years volunteering her time working with and at times overseeing the children's ministry at the Chapel in The Valley church. This always brought her great joy.
In her spare time, she loved to knit, crotchet, sew and read.
Ella is survived by her daughters, Carol Hasselstrom, Kathryn (Warren) Nisson, Debbie Masek, and Eddie Ray; sons, David Hasselstrom and Steven (Trisha) Hasselstrom; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jimmy) Brian, Kristin (Brent) Casey, Brandon Masek, Travis Masek, Cody Masek, Tyler Masek, Kyle (Sabrina) Hasselstrom, DaNae Hasselstrom, Jessica Hasselstrom, Steven J. Hasselstrom; great-grandchildren, Justis (Mae), Alease, Amber, Hollis, Cloe, Dakota, Paige, Bristol, Kennedy, Ksenia, Lilith, Oliver; great-great-grandchildren, Lily, Aiyanna, Via, C.J.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo "Bogie" Hasselstrom; her mother, Theoda Allen; brother, Leroy Dryden; sister, Rosie Vendsen; brothers, Don Allen and Benjamin Allen.
We would like to give our sincere thanks to the Eden Hospice team who helped with the care of our mother in her final days. All their kindness and help is greatly appreciated.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, the Chapel in the Valley in Swan Valley, Idaho. Luncheon to follow.
There will be a private family burial at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Ella 5/25/1933 - 8/21/2023Rae Hasselstrom
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.